A $27 million 'trophy' San Francisco mansion a block away from 'Billionaire's Row' is now for sale — see inside

Open Homes Photography/Business Insider The 11,000-square-foot mansion has four stories, eight bedrooms, and six bathrooms.

An eight-bedroom mansion in San Francisco’s ritzy Pacific Heights neighbourhood is listed on the market for $US27 million.

The home on Pacific Avenue is a rare gem for a few reasons: it’s huge, it’s in the coveted Pac Heights district, and it bears the design work of dozens of the city’s top designers from the 2017 San Francisco Decorator Showcase.

A home in the Pac Heights neighbourhood this size is a rare find, the home’s listing agent told Business Insider.

Take a look inside the extravagant mansion.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The home on Pacific Avenue in San Francisco’s Pac Heights neighbourhood is what the home’s listing agent calls a “trophy property.”

That’s quite a statement, but it does make sense for an 11,000-square-foot mansion. It was chosen for the 2017 San Francisco Decorator Showcase, an annual event 42 years in the running where dozens of the city’s top designers bring their expertise to a chosen home and turn it into a work of art.

The home is only one of 42 homes out of the hundreds of thousands in the city to have that designation, but it’s also a rare listing because of where it’s located. The Pac Heights neighbourhood is an elite one, coveted by the region’s elite and wealthy. This is also where the city’s “Billionaire’s Row” is located.

Plus, it’s huge. The home has four stories, eight bedrooms, and six bathrooms.

Some potential buyers are design aficionados, others are deep-pocketed and merely looking for a second home to add to their collection, Herman Chan, the home’s listing agent on behalf of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty told Business Insider. And most were made rich off the tech boom.

Regardless of who eventually snags it, Chan said it likely won’t be on the market for long.

“We are one block from Billionaire’s Row – that’s it, game over,” Chan said.

Take a look inside the stunning mansion.

The price tag for the home on Pacific Avenue in San Francisco is steep but not unheard of in a city where the 1% has made the real estate market their playground.

Open Homes Photography

But there are a few things about the mansion that make it stand out against others.

Open Homes Photography A living room.

First, it’s in San Francisco’s prestigious Pacific Heights neighbourhood, where the median real estate value is $US2.02 million according to Zillow.

Open Homes Photography

Source: Zillow

“It is the legacy neighbourhood,” Chan said. “You say Pac Heights, and it’s known all around the world.”

Open Homes Photography

It’s a coveted place to live in the city, with what is known as San Francisco’s “Billionaire Row” just a block away.

Open Homes Photography The foyer in the home.



Read more:

Take a tour of San Francisco’s ‘Billionaires’ Row,’ where old money and tech execs collide



This is where old money families and tech bigwigs made rich off of the tech boom have hung their hats.

Open Homes Photography/OpenStreetMap/Business Insider



Read more:

Inside San Francisco’s most exclusive neighbourhood, where old money rubs elbows with tech billionaires



The number of homes that ever even hit the market in this neighbourhood is fairly small to begin with, Chan said.

Open Homes Photography

But for “a house of this grandeur and this size” to be for sale is even rarer.

Open Homes Photography

“This is definitely a trophy property, showpiece, showstopper,” Chan said.

Open Homes Photography The staircase and ceiling in the home.

That may sound like an exaggeration, but the property actually is in a sense — it was chosen for the 2017 San Francisco Decorator Showcase.

Open Homes Photography The staircase in the home.

It’s an event that’s 42 years in the running where the city’s top designers — 28 of them in 2017 — descend upon a chosen home in the city to transform every room into a work of art.

Open Homes Photography A living room in the home.

Out of the hundreds of thousands of homes in the city, only 42 have gotten the treatment over the years.

Open Homes Photography A living room.

The furniture isn’t included, though Chan said everything is negotiable, but most of the showcase work is still intact in the house.

Open Homes Photography The contemporary kitchen.

“What they are essentially paying for is, or getting rather, is 28 top San Francisco designers, tastemakers, who have come in and blessed and anointed the property,” Chan said.

Open Homes Photography The master bedroom.

The home comes with eight bedrooms and six bathrooms spanning four stories.

Open Homes Photography The massive shower in the master bathroom.

One of the more special rooms is the Parisian and Audrey Hepburn-inspired living room.

Open Homes Photography A living room in the home.

It’s decked out in varying shades of emerald green and gold accents.

Open Homes Photography A green velvet cushioned bench lines the wall in a living room.

Through a doorway off of the green living room is the dining room.

Open Homes Photography

It has an intricately detailed ceiling.

Open Homes Photography The dining room.

And off the dining room is the kitchen, which has been given a modern facelift.

Open Homes Photography The kitchen.

There’s a good mix of both modern-day aesthetic and turn-of-the-century design.

Open Homes Photography The kitchen.

It’s a far cry from the typical minimalist, monochrome home aesthetic that’s more prevalent in the region’s real estate offerings.

Open Homes Photography The foyer in the home.

“They didn’t make it into a white box museum,” Chan said.

Open Homes Photography A fireplace in a living room.

That’s especially true with the grand staircase in the foyer and the space’s dark wood detailing.

Open Homes Photography The staircase in the home.

There’s a total of 11,000 square feet of living space in the home.

Open Homes Photography A laundry room, complete with a tiled dog washing station.

That much space in the city, let alone in the sought-after Pac Heights district, is a rarity.

Open Homes Photography A bedroom in the house.

The home was built in 1906 and has only been home to a few families in its more than 100 years.

Open Homes Photography

“The house has not been sliced and diced and condo-converted and made into some weird monstrosity,” Chan said.

Open Homes Photography A seating area on the top floor.

It was originally built for Julius Mack, a prominent financier in the early 1900s.

Open Homes Photography A bathroom in the house.

Then it passed to another family that owned it for 50 years.

Open Homes Photography The view from a nook in the master bedroom.

The current owners bought it after the showcase work was done to the mansion. Chan said they fell in love with it immediately.

Open Homes Photography A bedroom in the house.

Chan said the work done during the showcase was mostly topical, with more extensive renovation and construction done prior.

Open Homes Photography The dining room in the home.

That’s when the property was seismically retrofitted, and permits were upgraded.

Open Homes Photography The motor court and garage can fit up to seven cars.

With the extravagant Beaux-Arts design mixed with modern amenities, Chan said buyers are already flocking.

Open Homes Photography An alcove in the dining room.

It’s been listed on the market for nine days, but it may not be for long.

Open Homes Photography The view from the top floor.

“We’ve been showing this every single day, which is really weird to me because at this time of year, it’s slower and also just this price point is a little more discerning,” Chan said.

Open Homes Photography

But he said prospective buyers, from design enthusiasts to high-earning tech execs, all have the pocketbook to match the home’s asking price.

Open Homes Photography A bedroom in the house.

“It’s not for everyone, but for someone who wants to be the height of couture and fashion and design trends, I mean, this is it,” Chan said.

Open Homes Photography

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.