A San Francisco home where a mummified body was found just sold for $500K over asking

A San Francisco home that was listed for $US928,000 in July has sold for $US1.56 million, according to Curbed SF.

That’s more than $US500,000 over asking and just the latest example of how insanely competitive the San Francisco real estate market has become.

Located in the city’s Richmond District, a fairly desirable neighbourhood, the home has one very undesirable flaw: In April of this year, the mummified corpse of the home’s former owner was found inside, wrapped in a blanket.

The woman, named Anna Ragin, had reportedly died five years earlier, but her 65-year-old daughter hadn’t told anyone that her mother’s body was still in the home.

Rats, mould, and bottles of urine are just a few of the other lovely things found inside this fixer-upper. Those were presumably removed before it came onto the market.

According to SocketSite, which first noticed the home had gone into contract in July, the sale had to be confirmed by a court because Ragin’s death had not previously been reported. Until the court confirmed it, other interested buyers would have had the opportunity to enter their own bids.

Socketsite previously reported that the home had gone into contract for $US1.0295 million, but the actual sale price ended up being even higher than that.

