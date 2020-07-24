Residents are now moving into this twisted 400-foot-tall building on San Francisco's waterfront — see inside the Mira Tower's apartments which start at $1 million

Scott Hargis Mira tower.

Residents are finally starting to move into Mira Tower’s condos in San Francisco.

The tower has a unique, twisted look.

It has 392 units, some of which are reserved for lower-income residents.

Studio Gang’s Mira tower in San Francisco is welcoming its first residents this month. The 40 story, 400-foot tower has 392 condos, townhouses, and penthouses ranging from one to three bedrooms.

The tower’s unique, twisting look comes from the geometric design, where the modular facade of units repeats every 11 floors to create the impression that the tower is spiraled. Units start at $US1 million, although 40% are reserved for San Francisco residents who make 80% to 120% of the area’s median income, or between $US79,000 and $US120,000 for a couple. This relatively large number of below market-rate units was obtained in exchange for the city increasing the tower’s allowed height from 300 to 400 feet, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The condos come with high-end amenities, though some might not be as desirable until long after COVID-19: valet parking for 340 cars, a fitness centre, children’s playroom, and electric vehicle charging stations. The building also has 10,000 square feet of available retail space on the ground level, plus nearby access to the waterfront and Salesforce Park.

Some residents are starting to move in now, while interested buyers can schedule a safe, socially distant tour of the floor plans. Take a look.

The twisting silhouette adds to San Francisco’s skyline.

It’s located right near San Francisco Bay.

The large windows that make up the exterior offer views of the Bay, the bridge, and the city.

The 400 foot tower has 392 units, with one, two, and three bedroom condos available. They average about 1,300 square feet.

Every living room has a bay window.

Open kitchens have islands, stylish pantries, and high-end finishes.

The designs are modern and minimalist, but warm colours make them look more homey.

Bathrooms have porcelain, chrome fixtures, and marble countertops.

Designers included natural materials throughout.

Amenities include a roof deck, lounge, dining room, fitness centre, courtyard, and even a dog washing station.

Units range from $US1 million to $US7.5 million for a three-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom option, which has a panoramic view of the Bay Bridge.

For now, interested buyers can tour furnished units by appointment.

