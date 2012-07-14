San Francisco Mayor Just Sent This Tweet To Apple About Its Green Products 'Mistake'

San Francisco Mayor Edwin Lee

Photo: AP

San Francisco Mayor Edwin Lee is happy that Apple changed its mind about building green products that conform to a government standard.The City was so miffed over Apple’s decision to ditch the EPEAT standard that it banned the purchase of any more Apple computers by all of its agencies. In an open letter to the public Apple’s Bob Mansfield said that Apple made a “mistake” and will submit “all eligible products” back to EPEAT to be certified as green.



The City hasn’t issued a public statement yet, but the Mayor is clearly aware of Apple’s change of heart. He sent out this Tweet a few minutes ago.

“Glad to see @Apple products back on EPEAT registry, focusing on environmental sustainability leadership in green innovation economy.”

We’ve asked the Mayor’s office if the city is dropping its ban. We’ll update when we hear back.

