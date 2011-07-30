HOUSE OF THE DAY: A San Francisco Mansion With Panoramic Bay Views Is On Sale For $45 Million

Julie Zeveloff
house

Photo: Coldwell Banker

This Italian Renaissance-style mansion is truly fit for a king of Silicon Valley.Located on the Gold Coast of Pacific Heights in San Francisco, the home offers incredible views of the Golden Gate Bridge and the entire bay from almost every room.

It has seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms, as well as a library, music room, winding driveway and clay tennis court.

A former San Francisco Decorator Showcase home, the mansion still retains many lavish design touches.

And it can be yours for a cool $45 million.

The Golden Gate Bridge is visible from almost every room

The home sits on a hilltop in Pacific Heights

The clay tennis court is visible in the background

The stately entrance

Wrought iron doors

The home is filled with arches

And other Renaissance touches

Classic tiled floors

Beautiful ceilings

An ornate sitting room

One of the dining rooms

Another dining area

Plenty of space for a grand piano

A sitting room

Lots of greenery

The wine cellar

One of the kitchens

There's even a room for cake decorating

The home has seven bedrooms

Each is impressively decorated

Every room offers stellar views

Twin beds

Another living room

A canopy bed

The library

Even the garage is stately

Now check out some east coast real estate

HOUSE OF THE DAY: Gilded Coral Gables Mansion On Sale For $18 Million >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.