HOUSE OF THE DAY: A San Francisco Mansion With Panoramic Bay Views Is On Sale For $45 Million

This Italian Renaissance-style mansion is truly fit for a king of Silicon Valley.Located on the Gold Coast of Pacific Heights in San Francisco, the home offers incredible views of the Golden Gate Bridge and the entire bay from almost every room.



It has seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms, as well as a library, music room, winding driveway and clay tennis court.

A former San Francisco Decorator Showcase home, the mansion still retains many lavish design touches.

And it can be yours for a cool $45 million.

