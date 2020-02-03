A picture-perfect San Francisco Tudor mansion made famous by a painting and owned by Nicholas Cage is on the market for $11 million — see inside

Mark Levinson/Compass San Francisco mansion.

This San Francisco in the Russian Hill neighbourhood is asking nearly $US11 million.

It was once owned by actor Nicolas Cage and was made semi-famous in the painting “An Evening Journey” by Evgeny Lushpin.

The house dates back to the early 20th century and has many original details.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

This stunning San Francisco mansion asking $US11 million has several claims to fame. It was featured in the painting “An Evening Journey,” by artist Evgeny Lushpin, and it was once owned by actor Nicolas Cage, according to The Wall Street Journal. Cage bought the home for $US9.4 million in 2006, and sold for only $US8.5 million in 2008.

Now, the home is once again for sale, requesting $US10.95 million. The home is listed with Mark Allan Levinson at Compass.

Scroll to see photos of this luxurious and historic mansion.

The Tudor home is located on the north slope of Russian Hill.

Mark Levinson/Compass San Francisco mansion.

Built in 1914, it retains much of its original charm.

Mark Levinson/Compass San Francisco mansion.

The main entry is through a Gothic stone archway.

Mark Levinson/Compass San Francisco mansion doorway.

This doorway leads to the main foyer.

Mark Levinson/Compass San Francisco mansion doorway.

Through the foyer, enter the first floor…

Mark Levinson/Compass San Francisco mansion foyer.

…with its grand staircase.

Mark Levinson/Compass San Francisco mansion foyer.

High ceilings and wood floors continue throughout the house.

Mark Levinson/Compass San Francisco mansion foyer.

The living room on the main level is large and elegant.

Mark Levinson/Compass San Francisco mansion living room.

It features a wood-burning fireplace…

Mark Levinson/Compass San Francisco mansion living room.

…and views of the bay.

Mark Levinson/Compass San Francisco mansion living room.

Large windows make the most of these views.

Mark Levinson/Compass San Francisco mansion living room.

Also on this floor, the library has built-in bookshelves…

Mark Levinson/Compass San Francisco mansion library.

…along with a second fireplace.

Mark Levinson/Compass San Francisco mansion library.

Next up is the formal dining room…

Mark Levinson/Compass San Francisco mansion dining room.

…with leaded-glass windows and original detailing.

Mark Levinson/Compass San Francisco mansion dining room.

For less formal meals, the eat-in kitchen is also available on the first floor.

Mark Levinson/Compass San Francisco mansion kitchen.

It offers views of the North Bay, including Sausalito and Alcatraz.

Mark Levinson/Compass San Francisco mansion kitchen.

The kitchen also has access to the two-door garage.

Mark Levinson/Compass San Francisco mansion kitchen.

Upstairs is the master bedroom, one of six bedrooms in the house.

Mark Levinson/Compass San Francisco mansion bedroom.

Like much of the rest of the house, it has stunning views.

Mark Levinson/Compass San Francisco mansion bedroom.

The master bedroom also has two dressing rooms.

Mark Levinson/Compass San Francisco mansion bedroom.

Spacious bathrooms have plenty of storage space…

Mark Levinson/Compass San Francisco mansion bathroom.

…plus large mirrors.

Mark Levinson/Compass San Francisco mansion bathroom.

The floor has two other bedrooms…

Mark Levinson/Compass San Francisco mansion bedroom.

…both of which have ensuite bathrooms.

Mark Levinson/Compass San Francisco mansion bedroom.

Finally, the second floor also has a mirrored wet bar…

Mark Levinson/Compass San Francisco mansion bar.

…sitting off of the dressing rooms.

Mark Levinson/Compass San Francisco mansion bar.

The third floor has an additional two bedrooms.

Mark Levinson/Compass San Francisco mansion bedroom.

This one is large enough to share and staged as a child’s bedroom.

Mark Levinson/Compass San Francisco mansion bedroom.

Each of these bedrooms also has an ensuite bathroom.

Mark Levinson/Compass San Francisco mansion bedroom.

The lower level of the house has the final bedroom, which also has its own bathroom.

Mark Levinson/Compass San Francisco mansion bedroom.

That level also has a gym, plus a large family room.

Mark Levinson/Compass San Francisco mansion gym.

Finally, the wine cellar is also on the lower floor.

Mark Levinson/Compass San Francisco mansion wine cellar.

Check out the listing here.

Mark Levinson/Compass San Francisco mansion.

898 Francisco Street

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.