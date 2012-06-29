HOUSE OF THE DAY: A San Francisco Mansion With Panoramic Bay Views Just Hit The Market At $27 Million

Photo: Sothebys International Realty

A beautiful Italian-inspired mansion in the heart of San Francisco is on sale for $27 million.The home has seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, and three half-baths.



Some of the key luxury features include a library, a wine cellar, magnificent gardens, seven fireplaces, five marble terraces, gym, and an elevator.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.