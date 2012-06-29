HOUSE OF THE DAY: A San Francisco Mansion With Panoramic Bay Views Just Hit The Market At $27 Million

Meredith Galante
$27 million san Fransisco home

Photo: Sothebys International Realty

A beautiful Italian-inspired mansion in the heart of San Francisco is on sale for $27 million.The home has seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, and three half-baths.

Some of the key luxury features include a library, a wine cellar, magnificent gardens, seven fireplaces, five marble terraces, gym, and an elevator.

Welcome to the heart of San Fransisco.

You feel like you're entering a palace.

The ceiling will make your guests gasp with envy when they enter.

The house has beautiful, light hardwood flooring.

The home is multiple levels.

The home is 14,360 square feet.

Which means the asking price is $1,880-a-square-foot.

The dining room sits at least 10.

The dining room's fireplace is of grand scale, and is very impressive.

That chandelier looks as if it belongs in a ball room.

The living room is a bit more traditional and cozy.

The kitchen looks like it's a country home.

The library doubles as an office.

The house has automatic drapings throughout.

The game room has lovely exposed brick on the walls.

The ceilings all have lights built in.

The bedrooms have trek flooring.

The master bedroom gets its own fireplace.

You don't see olive green cabinets often.

The listing says the home has views of: the Bay, Palace of Fine Arts, Alcatraz Island, Marin Headlands, Fort Mason, Russian Hill, Coit Tower, City, Mount Diablo and Berkeley hills.

The picture windows give this bedroom a lot of natural light.

The wallpaper in this bathroom makes us feel as if we are under the sea.

No luxury home is complete with out a jet tub.

Outside, the gardens are breathtaking.

The balcony really lives up to the listing's boasting.

Cuddle up to a view of the Golden Gate bridge.

Imagine what it looks like in real life.

Explore another California real estate market.

