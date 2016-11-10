A San Francisco man flew a Nazi flag over his house to protest Donald Trump's win

An unidentified San Francisco homeowner flew a Nazi flag over his house after Donald Trump was declared President-Elect, according to SFist, who received a tip about the flag.

The act of political commentary didn’t go over well with the neighbours.

In a video taken by SF Chronicle reporter Michael Bodley and posted on Twitter, the homeowner explained to a neighbour that it was a “comment on our new president elect.” He compared Trump to Il Duce, the Italian dictator Benito Mussolini, “but the Italians did not have as good of a flag.”

“I’m starting to worry people might get the wrong idea” – man who flew Nazi flag in San Francisco to express his fears of Trump. Then this: pic.twitter.com/G7voFXF4uF

— Michael Bodley (@michael_bodley) November 9, 2016

The flag was supposed to be a political statement about life in the Donald Trump era, but neighbours weren’t fond to see the Nazi flag, even if the homeowner claimed to detest Trump.

It’s not photoshopped. This is happening in San Francisco right now, the day after @realDonaldTrump was elected president. pic.twitter.com/ghYBWm5D60

— Michael Bodley (@michael_bodley) November 9, 2016

After the confrontation, the man went inside and changed the flag. Now there’s a rainbow peace symbol flying high instead.

