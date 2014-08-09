San Francisco Is On Its Way To Legalizing And Regulating Airbnb-Style Housing

In a Thursday city hall meeting, San Francisco gave a tentative proposal that will allow landlords to lease out their properties for short-term rentals. The ruling came at the end of a 4-hour long hearing where many Airbnb users testified, KCBS reports.

Part of an effort to begin regulating the short-term rentals that are already so prevalent throughout the city, residents will have to register before they begin renting their properties out, the station reports.

Airbnb itself has recently joined forces with activist group Fair to Share San Francisco, which supports the proposal. It would allow residents to lease out their homes for up to 90 days each year as long as the rest of the time they’re occupying them. The new law would not apply to single-room occupancies, Curbed writes.

The proposal could be passed officially as early as next month, when the city’s Board of Supervisors returns from recess, KCBS reports. The Board of Supervisors President David Chiu leads the proposal.

