A San Francisco Landlord Who Insisted That All Tenants Make $US100,000 A Year Has Retracted His Letter

A San Francisco landlord who slipped a controversial letter under the doors of all the tenants of his building with certain demands about their annual income and credit score has since retracted the letter, according to Hoodline.

The landlord of the building in the Lower Haight neighbourhood put a letter under tenants’ doors last month that read:

The building policy/requirement of a current apartment applicant/resident is that they are able to establish that their minimum annual income is at least $US100,000 – additionally required is a minimum FICO credit score of 725. We are not able to accept in our minimum income calculation any form of ‘guarantor’ or similar form of ‘guarantee’ offered of account of the apartment/resident applicant, by a friend of family member nor any other person or legal entity. Of course, more is required to qualify an apartment/resident/applicant, than income and credit score; but a minimum income and credit score requirement is a basic starting point.

But, according to Hoodline, it seems that national attention to the letter has caused the landlord to change his mind. An anonymous tipster sent Hoodline the landlord’s new letter, which reads:

After reflection and guidance, I hereby rescind the April 25, 2014 correspondence to you. The information contained was flawed. My apologies for the confusion created.

According to Hoodline:

While the income and credit score requirements outlined in the original letter would be allowable stipulations for new tenants, they would not be legal grounds for evicting any current tenants, as the original letter seemed to threaten. That could be the “flawed” information to which the owner is referring, although there’s no further clarification in his letter issued today.

At least some residents in that neighbourhood can rest a little easier tonight. According to Realtor.com, the median income in that neighbourhood is around $US80,000.

