Even the junk mail in San Francisco is all about startups

Biz Carson/Business Insider A reminder: ‘Life has never been more convenient.’

Gone are the days of coupon books and fliers for $US5 off your next purchase at your local neighbourhood business.

In San Francisco, the junk mail is all about startups now.

Take this pack of coupons I received in the mail. The companies are about your traditional coupon-worthy services: health memberships, restaurants, flower delivery and even medical care.

But these aren’t just $US10 off your next carry-out order. They all have the tech startup twist.

The flower store coupon is for $US10 off flowers grown in volcanic soil and then delivered to my door. I have received multiple coupons for Sprig, DoorDash and Munchery — the on-demand food space is particularly crowded — promising me money off my delivery.

The traditional gym membership coupon is replaced by an intro deal for Classpass, the startup that lets members visit any gym in the program three times a month. I can get me laundry done by Washio, have doctors come to my door with Heal and have my packages picked up by Shyp.

After all, as the envelope most of these came in reminds me, “Life has never been more convenient” — at least if you live in San Francisco.

Biz Carson/Business Insider This is a sample of the startup junk mail I receive as a San Francisco resident.

