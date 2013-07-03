San Francisco is America's Snobbiest City

San Franciscans are proud of their city.

San Francisco may have some great restaurants, galleries, and shops, but it’s also the most pretentious city in the country—at least according to Travel + Leisure.



Travel + Leisure recently released a list of America’s Snobbiest Cities, and San Francisco took the top spot.

T + L readers ranked 35 major cities across the U.S., voting on everything from how charming the local accent is to the quality of microbrews to the attractiveness of residents.

The survey determined the snobbiest cities by evaluating things like the quality of high-end shopping, how tech-savvy the city is, and how showy the residents are.

T + L readers deemed San Francisco as the snobbiest city in America—but, they said, at least it’s gay-friendly. New York City took the No. 2 spot on the list for its fast pace and do-or-die attitude. Boston ranked No. 3. Other “winning” cities included Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minn., Austin, Texas, and Charleston, S.C.

Here’s the list of the top 20 snobbiest cities:

San Francisco New York City Boston Minneapolis/St. Paul TIED: Santa Fe & Seattle Chicago Providence, RI Washington, D.C. Charleston, SC Portland, OR Savannah, GA Nashville TIED: Kansas City, MO & Philadelphia Los Angeles Houston Portland, ME Austin, TX San Juan, PR

