The Amazing San Francisco Home That Rotates 360 Degrees In 33 Minutes

Meredith Galante

As Al Johnstone and his wife embarked on building their new La Mesa, Calif. home, the couple began to spar over which rooms should have the best views.

Johnstone, who calls himself a “hobbyist,” suggested a round home to his wife before construction started. And when the discussion of views came up, Johnstone proposed building a house that rotated.

They went on and built it themselves.

Johnstone took CNNMoney on a tour of the home, showcasing the mechanisms that turn the home 360 degrees in just 33 minutes.

The home rotates on a 1.5 horsepower motor with 16-inch wheels on a steel track, and can spin in either direction.

The house resembles a cross between a flying saucer and a hockey puck. But it truly is one-of-a-kind.

Check out the full video here.

The exterior of the Johnstones’ home

rotating home

Photo: CNN Money

 The 1.5 horsepower motor that turns the house

rotating home

Photo: CNN Money

 360-degree California views

rotating home

Photo: CNN Money

 

