This San Francisco home 'in a deteriorative state' just sold for $1.2 million

A home needing some serious work just sold for $US411,000 over its asking price, Curbed SF reports.

The four-bedroom home, located in San Francisco’s Outer Sunset neighbourhood, was listed for $US799,000 in February and sold for $US1.21 million just two weeks after coming onto the market.

That’s roughly 50% above asking and a lot for a house that even the listing warns is “in a deteriorative state; needs everything, not for the novice.” According to Redfin, the buyer paid in cash.

It’s just another example of how crazy the San Francisco real estate market has become.

