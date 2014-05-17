HOUSE OF THIS DAY: This Gorgeous $US16 Million San Francisco Home Comes With A Tesla Charging Station

A beautiful Mediterranean-style home in San Francisco’s Telegraph Hill neighbourhood has hit the market for $US16 million. According to Curbed SF, the Villa de Martini is one of the most expensive homes currently for sale in San Francisco.

What makes this house unique, though, is its detached garage and motor court. According to the listing, it comes with its very own Tesla charging station, though there’s no word on whether the car is part of the package.

The four-bedroom house is gorgeous, with travertine marble walkways, Venetian plaster walls, and Italian-inspired art throughout.

