HOUSE OF THIS DAY: This Gorgeous $US16 Million San Francisco Home Comes With A Tesla Charging Station

Madeline Stone
Tesla houseSotheby’s International Realty

A beautiful Mediterranean-style home in San Francisco’s Telegraph Hill neighbourhood has hit the market for $US16 million. According to Curbed SF, the Villa de Martini is one of the most expensive homes currently for sale in San Francisco.

What makes this house unique, though, is its detached garage and motor court. According to the listing, it comes with its very own Tesla charging station, though there’s no word on whether the car is part of the package.

The four-bedroom house is gorgeous, with travertine marble walkways, Venetian plaster walls, and Italian-inspired art throughout.

The Villa de Martini sits on a triple-wide lot on the top of Telegraph Hill.

It dates back to 1929 and was reportedly the first building in the city to be built using concrete.

Here's a look at the detached garage, where you'll find a Tesla charging station already built in.

The house is surrounded by lush gardens and olive trees.

And there's lots of comfortable outdoor lounging space.

There's also lots of fascinating art all over the property, including this mosaic on one of the upper patios.

Here's another mosaic.

And there's some beautiful Italian-inspired carving on this column.

Inside, you'll see more marble work.

The living room has a silver leaf ceiling and beautiful views of the bay.

The kitchen is spacious and comes with all of the necessary built-in appliances, though we don't think the dog is included in the deal.

Here's a more formal area to enjoy a meal.

The villa also comes with a wine cellar.

There are plenty of places to relax in this house.

This family room has direct access to the outdoor seating area.

It also has a massive stone fireplace.

You'll find two master suites upstairs.

This one looks out on the property's gardens.

And this one has sweeping views of the bay.

The master bathroom has a detached tub.

Even the study has bay views.

Just outside, a lovely seating area gives you the whole panorama view of San Francisco.

And it really is spectacular.

Now see another amazing techie house.

A Tech Entrepreneur Is Selling His Incredible 'Star Trek' House For $US35 Million (PHOTOS) »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.