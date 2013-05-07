Google Employees Are Hated By Their San Francisco neighbours

Google’s cushy shuttle buses that transport its employees to and from San Francisco are fueling gentrification, some San Francisco residents say.



Last Sunday, a group of San Francisco residents put on an anti-gentrification block party in the Mission District. As part of the demonstration, some people smashed pinatas in the shape of Google’s shuttle buses.

We first saw the news over on AllThingsD.

“In the last several decades, thousands of people have been displaced from the Mission District due to evictions, high rents, rising cost of living, transportation costs, and a lack of access to employment and education,” the flyer read. “In the last several years, rent for many has almost doubled. This Cinco de Mayo, (May 5th), join with Mission residents to speak out and gather to build a culture of resistance against gentrification in San Francisco and beyond.”

Check out a video of the demonstration below.

