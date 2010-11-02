San Francisco Giants Win The World Series

Photo: AP

The San Francisco Giants have won the World Series, beating the Texas Rangers in five games.Edgar Renteria hit a 3-run home run off Cliff Lee that proved to be the series-winner in Game 5. He also had the game-winning RBI in Game 7 of the 1997 World Series, while playing for the Florida Marlins.



Renteria was also awarded the Series MVP award.

It’s the first championship for the franchise since 1954 and the first since the team moved to San Francisco.

Photo: FOX

