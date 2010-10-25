World Series Teams Set: Here's What You Need To Know

Photo: FresnoBeehive.com

Juan Uribe hit a home run in the eighth inning of Game 6 on Saturday to lift the Giants to the World Series where they’ll meet the Texas Rangers. The Rangers defeated the Yankees in Game 6 the day before, behind Colby Lewis’s eight innings of one run ball. The World Series begins Wednesday.Both the Rangers and Giants played the role of little-known underdog in the previous series, so cue a week’s worth of concerns over ratings. But it will probably be overblown. Dallas-Ft. Worth is the country’s fifth biggest market, and San Francisco is the sixth biggest — not far behind first-place and fourth-place New York and Philadelphia.



Fortunately, there are a few other intriguing plots to follow:

Here are two fanbases that have never cheered a champion. The Giants last won a World Series in 1954 when they played in New York, and the Rangers haven’t won dating all the way back to their Washington Senators days.

Bengie Molina could earn a World Series winner’s bonus no matter the outcome. He was a clubhouse leader for the Giants for more than three seasons before they shipped him to Texas, where he starts at catcher, back in July.

Both teams managed to build an efficient roster, despite having to burden at least one albatross contract. The Rangers still owe A-Rod about $25 million and the Giants are on the hook for three more seasons of starting pitcher Barry Zito at $54 million. Neither player will take the field during the World Series.

Game 1 starters: Cliff Lee vs. Tim Lincecum

