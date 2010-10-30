San Francisco Giants Outfielder Tied To HGH Probe

Photo: AP

The New York Times reports that San Francisco Giants OF Jose Guillen was left off the team’s postseason roster after Major League Baseball informed them that he was under investigation for buying performance enhancing drugs.Just days before the regular season ended, federal authorities told MLB they were looking into “shipments of human growth hormone that had been sent to Guillen’s wife in the Bay Area.” MLB then reportedly told the Giants of the issue and told them to keep Guillen of the roster.



Guillen was named in the Mitchell Report—baseball’s internal investigation into steroid use—and was suspended 15 games in 2008, for violating baseball’s new policy. He was traded from Kansas City to San Francisco this August.

See also: How the Giants World Series run has helped their bottom line >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.