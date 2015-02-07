San Francisco General Hospital will be named after Mark Zuckerberg after he and his wife donate $75 million

Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan have donated $US75 million to San Francisco General Hospital Foundation, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

In recognition of the donation, the largest gift the foundation has received since it was created in 1994, the hospital’s name will be changed to the Priscilla and Mark Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center.

The Zuckerbergs’ money will go towards buying equipment and technology for the new hospital, which is set to open by the end of 2015. It’s being built on the site of the old hospital, whose structure doesn’t meet earthquake-safe standards.

Chan is a pediatric resident at UCSF and has worked alongside doctors at San Francisco General. The hospital is currently the only trauma center in the city.

“Day in and day out, I witness the compassion and dedication of my colleagues as they work tirelessly to deliver the best available care to all of our patients,” Chan said in a statement. “Mark and I are proud to support such an important public hospital.”

