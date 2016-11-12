Nobody wants to buy this bizarre house in a wealthy San Francisco suburb -- but you can rent it for $973 a night

The strategy to sell a bizarre home in Hillsborough, California, is changing course.

The unique house remained unsold after over a year the market, and now is being offered on — where else? — Airbnb, for $973 a night.

Known as the “Flintstones House” to Bay Area locals, the house was originally listed for $5.45 million in September 2015.

After two price chops, it seems no one is quite taken in by its charms enough to lay down that kind of cash. It’s still listed for sale for $4.15 million.

Many neighbours and locals call the home an eyesore, especially after it was painted orange and purple. It’s visible from a nearby highway and bridge, and is something of a local landmark.

Alain Pinel Realtors has the listing. Take a look around the home that has divided a community.

Even from far away, it's easy to see that the Flintstones House isn't a normal property. Alain Pinel Realtors It's made from concrete that's been painted orange and purple, though it was first finished in an off-white colour when it was built in 1976. Alain Pinel Realtors The odd shape of the house was created by applying shotcrete to both a steel rebar structure and a series of mesh frames held up by inflated balloons typically used for aeronautical research. Alain Pinel Realtors This gives it that prehistoric, lumpy look, hence the nickname. Alain Pinel Realtors Tiling and unique artworks cover the entire single-family home and match the exterior. Alain Pinel Realtors The colour scheme inside even matches the exterior. Alain Pinel Realtors Nonstandard ceilings are visible throughout. Alain Pinel Realtors The home fell into disrepair in the '80s, and it was repaired and renovated after mountain-water runoff eventually did major damage to the foundation. Alain Pinel Realtors At that point, the house also changed hands. Alain Pinel Realtors The kitchen features a center island attached to the roof of the house, which also features a skylight. Alain Pinel Realtors Despite appearances, the home does contain typical appliances. Alain Pinel Realtors The home has attracted its share of criticism for its experimental design. Alain Pinel Realtors Many have called the home an eyesore, and others are just curious about what it looks like inside. Alain Pinel Realtors This criticism has only increased since the current owners bought the property in 1996 for $1 million. Alain Pinel Realtors They turned it from white to the current orange and purple colour scheme. Alain Pinel Realtors Love it or hate it, the home has become a San Francisco-area landmark. Alain Pinel Realtors Many celebrities have been rumoured to have lived in, purchased, or bid on the house, including ... Alain Pinel Realtors ... George Lucas, O.J. Simpson, and several unnamed Silicon Valley investors. Alain Pinel Realtors The home originally listed for $5.45 million in September 2015, but it remains on the market. Alain Pinel Realtors It was recently chopped to $4.15 million -- the second price chop in a year. Alain Pinel Realtors For whoever does purchase the home, they will be getting three bedrooms and 2,700 square feet of quirky San Francisco history. Until then, maybe Airbnb users will get some use of it. Alain Pinel Realtors

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.