Nobody wants to buy this bizarre house in a wealthy San Francisco suburb -- but you can rent it for $973 a night

The strategy to sell a bizarre home in Hillsborough, California, is changing course.
The unique house remained unsold after over a year the market, and now is being offered on — where else? — Airbnb, for $973 a night.
Known as the “Flintstones House” to Bay Area locals, the house was originally listed for $5.45 million in September 2015.
After two price chops, it seems no one is quite taken in by its charms enough to lay down that kind of cash. It’s still listed for sale for $4.15 million.
Many neighbours and locals call the home an eyesore, especially after it was painted orange and purple. It’s visible from a nearby highway and bridge, and is something of a local landmark.
Alain Pinel Realtors has the listing. Take a look around the home that has divided a community.
It's made from concrete that's been painted orange and purple, though it was first finished in an off-white colour when it was built in 1976.
The odd shape of the house was created by applying shotcrete to both a steel rebar structure and a series of mesh frames held up by inflated balloons typically used for aeronautical research.
The home fell into disrepair in the '80s, and it was repaired and renovated after mountain-water runoff eventually did major damage to the foundation.
The kitchen features a center island attached to the roof of the house, which also features a skylight.
This criticism has only increased since the current owners bought the property in 1996 for $1 million.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.