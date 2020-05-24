More than 100 firefighters respond to a 4-alarm fire tearing through a warehouse on San Francisco's Pier 45

Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images The Fishermans Wharf and sign in San Francisco, California, USA.

San Francisco firefighters responded to the city’s Fisherman’s Wharf to battle a four-alarm fire that tore through a warehouse on Pier 45, NBC Bay Area reported.

The warehouse began to collapse shortly after the department arrived at the scene, and fireboats were on hand to surround the blaze, according to San Francisco’s KPIX.

The pier is also home to a World War II ship, SS Jeremiah O’Brien, that was saved from damage Saturday morning, Jonathan Baxter, the department’s spokesman, told KPIX.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

More than 100 firefighters in San Francisco battled a four-alarm fire early Saturday morning at the city’s iconic Fisherman’s Wharf, according to CBS News.

The fire tore through a warehouse at Pier 45 after it was first reported around 4:20 a.m., prompting an evacuation and a response from firefighters that included a fireboat, NBC Bay Area reported.

The warehouse contained a large fish processing operation for the Northern California crab fleet, according to San Francisco’s KPIX, and began to collapse shortly after the department arrived at the scene.

Good morning San Francisco. #SFFD units have been on scene at Pier 45 since 4am this morning working on a 4th alarm #fire. They will be here for a while. Please avoid the area #yoursffd pic.twitter.com/VsslRhCV0Q — San Francisco Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) May 23, 2020

The pier is also home to the historic US Liberty ship SS Jeremiah O’Brien, a major attraction that was built during World War II and saved from damage Saturday morning, Jonathan Baxter, the department’s spokesman, told KPIX.

“When firefighters arrived, the flames were literally lapping over the Jeremiah O’Brien,” he told the outlet. “They literally saved the O’Brien.”

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear. San Francisco Fire did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.