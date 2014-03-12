'GREAT SAVE': San Francisco Firefighters Contain Massive 6-Alarm Blaze

REUTERS/Josh Edelson A firefighter battles flames at a construction site in the China Basin area of San Francisco, March 11 2014.

About 150 Firefighters in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighbourhood battled a massive six-alarm fire near AT&T Park on Wednesday evening.

San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson Mindy Talmadge told AP the building was under construction, which made putting the fire out more difficult since fire suppression systems — such as water sprinklers — had not yet been installed.

Embers from the main fire had also reportedly “jumped” to surrounding buildings, according to NBC, but the fire chief said firefighters were able to keep the blaze contained to the building of origin.

Fire Chief Joanne Hayes-White told CBS Local that firefighters were performing an aggressive attack on the building on fire, and she was glad that firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading. “This is a great save right here,” she said.

The blaze near AT&T Park at Fourth and China Basin streets was first reported at 4:56 p.m., according to a dispatcher speaking to NBC Bay Area. There were no reports yet of any injuries.







Mission Bay fire. People being evacuated. pic.twitter.com/5mQiJDgwPD

— SFist (@SFist) March 12, 2014

PHOTOS: Massive 5-alarm fire burning in San Francisco http://t.co/qt32FHdTD0 pic.twitter.com/doz31jLzYT

— ABC7 News (@abc7newsBayArea) March 12, 2014

High-rise under construction on 4th St in SF is burning. pic.twitter.com/Mx2SsKIbYL

— Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) March 12, 2014

REUTERS/Noah Berger Firefighters spray water on a partially completed apartment building after fire burned through the construction site in San Francisco March 11, 2014. The San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge is seen in the background.

