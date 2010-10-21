The SF Fed Explains Our Japan-Like State And The Need For WAY More Inflation

Because no industry is ripe to hire more workers and state governments are cutting jobs, there is little spending in the economy. Consumers aren’t there either, instead holding their money on the sidelines, paying down debt.
As the SF Fed sees it: we are Japan unless we get way more inflation
In the bank’s latest economic outlook it writes:
- Relative to the preferred level of inflation among FOMC members, as reflected in their calculations from the June 2010 FOMC forecasts of the central tendency of the long-run level of inflation under appropriate monetary policy, core PCE inflation is running low. This low level of inflation, combined with the sluggish GDP forecast and large amount of slack in the economy, suggests that further disinflation is possible.
- Japan’s experience beginning in the early 1990s underscores the risk of getting into a long period of sustained disinflation. Japan fell into deflation in the mid-1990s and has yet to recover.
The bank has put together a great set of charts that tell the story.
The National Bureau of Economic Research declared the recession at an end. It was the longest since the Great Depression.
But the public doesn't buy it. Over 70% of Americans still think we're in recession.
The lack of job growth is what is hitting consumer confidence. Government cuts are hitting at a time when private business simply doesn't want to higher more workers.
Layoffs remain higher than in a normal recovery, and so unemployment has remained high.
Retailers don't have much optimism about the consumer, so they are keeping their inventories tight.
Rates may be low, but individuals aren't reacting.
Businesses are cutting investment too.
GDP growth estimates have been cut for 2010 and 2011. In 2010, the San Francisco Fed projects 2.5% growth and in 2011, 3.5%.
While the government is cutting spending, the private sector is unprepared to pick up the slack. And so there is no section of the U.S. economy primed to spend.
The output gap is going to remain significant until at least 2013.
Inflation is down as a result of this weak output, since consumers and businesses aren't spending and driving up prices.
The Fed now may make moves to increase inflation.
There is a serious structural unemployment problem built on a labour force underskilled and unable to move.
The inflation rate is too low for many Fed members, and the result is a disinflation threat.
And the historical example of Japan is a warning that, yes, disinflation could happen in the U.S.
