The SF Fed Explains Our Japan-Like State And The Need For WAY More Inflation

Because no industry is ripe to hire more workers and state governments are cutting jobs, there is little spending in the economy. Consumers aren’t there either, instead holding their money on the sidelines, paying down debt.



As the SF Fed sees it: we are Japan unless we get way more inflation

In the bank’s latest economic outlook it writes:

Relative to the preferred level of inflation among FOMC members, as reflected in their calculations from the June 2010 FOMC forecasts of the central tendency of the long-run level of inflation under appropriate monetary policy, core PCE inflation is running low. This low level of inflation, combined with the sluggish GDP forecast and large amount of slack in the economy, suggests that further disinflation is possible.

Japan’s experience beginning in the early 1990s underscores the risk of getting into a long period of sustained disinflation. Japan fell into deflation in the mid-1990s and has yet to recover.

The bank has put together a great set of charts that tell the story.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.