An 'award-losing creative' in San Francisco is poking fun at the hype over Snapchat Spectacles

If you want Snapchat’s $129 Spectacles, you have to be in the right place at the right time: They’re only being sold out of “Snapbots,” Snapchat’s very cute vending machines, from seemingly random locations all over the country.

Here’s a Snapbot:

Unless you’ve been in Venice or Big Sur in California or Caloosa, Oklahoma, right when the Snapbots appear, or you’re willing to pony up hundreds above the asking price on eBay, it’s literally impossible to get Spectacles.

That hype seems to be driving people in San Francisco, usually the first ones to get any kind of cool new tech, slightly insane.

Enter Pablo Rochat, a self-described “award-losing creative” who’s now the director of the Creative Lab at Tinder, the dating app. He took it upon himself to bring San Francisco its own Snapbot…sort of.

Check it out:

Wait…something’s not quite right here.

Rochat says his porta-potty faux Snapbot briefly resided in San Francisco’s Marina neighbourhood before he erased the paint.

Rochat is a bit of a prankster in general: He describes his latest major project, “Pee World VR,” thusly: “Peeing in bathrooms is boring. We solved this problem by creating a VR app that lets you pee virtually anywhere.”

