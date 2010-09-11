Residents Near San Francisco Explosion Complained Of Gas Smell For Weeks

Residents near the San Francisco explosion tell reporters they’ve been complaining about a gas smell for weeks (via breakingnews).



Bad news for gas line owner Pacific Gas and Electric, which is down over 5% today.

NBC Bay Area:

Tim Guiterrez, who lives in the neighbourhood, said he was one of those who told PG&E about a distinct smell of gas. Guiterrez said a representative from the utility was in the neighbourhood last week and told people to shut their garage doors and stay inside as they looked into the complaint.

At least 6 people were killed and over 50 homes destroyed in last night’s explosion.

