San Franciscans March In Protest Of A Google Lawyer Who Evicted Teachers From Their Homes

On Friday, Eviction Free San Francisco, tenant rights activists and other concerned citizens gathered in the Mission District in San Francisco to protest the recent evictions of several teachers from homes in the area.

The protesters were directly targeting Jack Halprin, who is a part of Google’s legal team. Eviction Free San Francisco says that he is evicting tenants from a building he moved into, including several so-called “Ellis Act evictions.” The Ellis Act is a provision in California that enables landlords to evict tenants in order to “go out of business.”

Earlier in the day, many of the same protesters blocked a Google bus in the Mission District.

Johnny (no last name given), a longtime San Francisco resident and a tenant in the building who is fighting his Ellis Act eviction, said in a statement, “I don’t think rich Google lawyers should be able to come into a neighbourhood and buy a piece of property that is a rental property and then quickly evict everyone there to make a bigger profit. I think it’s unethical.”

This marks the third protest in two months that has singled out a Google employee at their home. Earlier this month, protestors targeted Google Ventures venture capitalist Kevin Rose.

We have reached out to Halprin and will update this post when we hear back.

