A new San Francisco high-rise is now leasing apartments that start at $3,500 in what's being called the city's new neighbourhood. Here's what the tower will look like.

Related California A rendering shows Salesforce Tower in the distance with the Fifteen Fifty tower in the foreground.

A new apartment high-rise in San Francisco will add 550 housing units priced between $US3,500 and $US9,900 a month.

The tower is called Fifteen Fifty and sits in the city centre in a neighbourhood that is being rebranded as “Van Mission.”

Apartments are now being leased, and future residents will have access to a rooftop pool deck, a private park, and more.

A 40-story glass apartment high-rise is going up on the corner of Mission and South Van Ness Streets in San Francisco.

Its 550 residences, with the market-rate units priced between $US3,500 and $US9,900 a month, are spread over 400 feet of the glistening structure, whose facade gives the illusion of a waterfall, according to the developer. As mandated by the city, 20% of the units will be affordable for low-income households.

Fifteen Fifty is among a spate of high-rise towers sprouting up in San Francisco that cater to high-earning workers. It’s expensive to build in San Francisco, so the costs are subsequently high to live in the majority of new housing that is built.

The new tower at 1550 Mission Street also sits in a part of town that has become San Francisco’s latest rebranded neighbourhood: the “Van Mission.”

Here’s what the tower’s offerings will look like.

The new condo tower has the standard medley of offerings of other glass skyscrapers in the city centre.

There will be 550 units, all ranging from studios to one, two, or three-bedroom apartments.

Related California A rendering of the kitchen.

There will also be “an elegant penthouse collection” on the top floors.

The studios are priced at $US3,500, the one-bedrooms at $US4,550, the two-bedrooms at $US6,400, and the three-bedrooms at $US9,900.

Related California A rendering of a kitchen.

Leasing has already begun, and move-ins are slated to start this spring.

Related California A rendering of the lobby.

Tenants will have access to a private park …

Related California A rendering of the 12,000-square-foot private park.

… a rooftop pool deck …

Related California A rendering of the rooftop pool deck.

… a Library Lounge …

Related California A rendering of the Library Lounge.

… and a Penthouse Club on the 40th floor with panoramic views of the city and the bay.

Related California A rendering of the Penthouse Club.

Residents will also have a private entrance to an Equinox club that will open soon in the “new” neighbourhood.

It’s a place to live “where too much is just right,” according to the website.

Related California A rendering of the Sports Lounge.

The building is a mixed-use development, with an ancillary office building set to house the San Francisco Planning and the Public Works Departments.

Related California A rendering of the outside of the tower.

The Fifteen Fifty tower sits on South Van Ness and Mission Streets just on the cusp of the Mid-Market neighbourhood, home to Twitter, Square, and Uber, among others. This part of town has been rebranded “Van Mission,” a name coined in part by the tower’s developer, Related California.

It’s a somewhat common move conducted by developers and others seeking to distinguish an area that has potential.

Up the street is the “East Cut,” another neighbourhood that once consisted of slivers of a handful of neighbourhoods before being rechristened into a new one. Though, as Curbed SF’s Brock Keeling notes, the East Cut has the participation of a Community Benefit District, a local neighbourhood association.

“Van Mission” doesn’t have that designation, but time will tell if the name sticks anyway.

