There's A New Clubhouse In San Francisco For Uber And Lyft Drivers

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson Transportation app Uber driver Shuki Zanna, 49, poses in front of his limousine in Beverly Hills, California, December 19, 2013.

Silicon Valley’s sharing economy — which includes on-demand services like Uber, Lyft, Sidecar, and Sprig — is incredibly valuable. Uber is currently valued at $US41 billion.

The engines that keep these companies running, however, are the independent contractors: your Uber driver, or your Postmates delivery guy, for example. And sometimes these people need a break.

Enter Groove, a clubhouse in San Francisco that offers drivers of all kinds, including taxi drivers, a 24-hours-a-day rest stop complete with WiFi, free coffee, bathrooms, big-screen TVs, access to lots of local food trucks, and a place to stretch out for a quick nap, SFGate reports.

Of course, the space also offers a ton of free parking.

Groove was co-founded by Emmanuel “Manny” Bamfo, a 25-year-old whose carpooling app, Hitch, was acquired by Lyft in 2014. Groove is his take on a co-working space, but for drivers operating for startups like Uber and Lyft that need a break during their shift.

For $US30 a month, drivers can have access to the Groove clubhouse, which opened on New Year’s Eve. Bamfo also hopes companies will consider buying memberships for their drivers. He also hopes to add features, including, for example, classes for drivers on how to make more money in tips.

Currently Groove is bootstrapped, though SFGate reports that Bamfo is seeking investors.

Read more about Groove, the new clubhouse for Uber and Lyft drivers, over at SFGate.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.