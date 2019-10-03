A four-floor penthouse in an iconic working San Francisco clock tower is on sale for $6 million

Open Home Photography The penthouse in this clock tower is on the market for $US6 million.

A historic San Francisco penthouse in a clock tower went on sale in 2016 for $US8.5 million and eventually went off the market without selling.

Now, it’s back on the market and asking $US6 million.

The penthouse has exclusive access to three stories of the tower, plus the “clock room” where occupants both get a great view of the city and the working gears of the enormous clock.

This penthouse in the Clock Tower of San Francisco’s SoMa neighbourhood just went back on the market for a reduced asking price of $US6 million, SFGate reported.

Nearly 100 years ago, the building was originally part of Max Schmidt Lithography Printing Co., at the time the largest printer on the West Coast. It was redesigned in 1993 by architect David Baker, who transformed the space into 127 lofts.

The couple who bought the penthouse when it first went on the market listed it for sale in 2016, asking $US8.5 million, then lowering the price to $US6.25 million. The listing never sold and went off the market. Now it’s back, with updates and a lower asking price.

For the price, potential owners would get 3,000 square feet of indoor space, plus a 1,300 square foot wraparound deck.

The building is home to 127 units, but only the penthouse owners have access to the actual clock tower.

The clock is fully functioning, and maintained by building’s homeowners’ association.

The penthouse has original hardwood and concrete flooring,

And original brick walls throughout.

Large windows let light in, and allow occupants to take in the city views.

The third floor has a game room in the current configuration, complete with a Dirty Harry pinball machine.

The historic setting contrasts with the modern, open design.

A glass-covered fireplace continues the modern aesthetic.

The loft has two bedrooms.

And two bathrooms

The kitchen is fully updated with modern appliances.

Custom cabinets and shelving offer plenty of storage.

High ceilings keep the industrial look of the building.

Large windows and French doors link indoor and outdoor spaces.

The indoor living space connects to a large, wraparound deck.

The massive deck offers panoramic views of San Francisco.

The enviable deck gives a clear view of the city.

From the SoMa location, you can see downtown San Francisco, Bernal Hill, Sutro Tower-Twin Peaks, and more

The large outdoor space is perfect for entertaining.

The most unique feature of this home is the fourth-level clock room.

You can actually enter this space behind the working clock faces.

You’ll see the exposed gears of the clocks, the feature that makes this home one of a kind.

