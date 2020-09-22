This San Francisco home is the highest residential point in the city, and it's selling for $22 million — take a look inside

Jacob Elliot for Sotheby’s International Realty

San Francisco’s highest home has hit the market for $US22 million.

Located near the top of Mount Sutro, the four-story contemporary home boasts sweeping views of the surrounding city, including the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz Island.

Take a look inside 150 Glenbrook Avenue, which comes with an outdoor Jacuzzi, 300-bottle wine cellar, and decks galore.

Rising some 900 feet above sea level, 150 Glenbrook Avenue is San Francisco’s highest home. It’s currently on the market, with an asking price of $US22 million.

Stacey Caen and Joseph Lucier of Sotheby’s International Realty represent the listing.

Located near the top of Mount Sutro, the four-story home offers panoramic views of the city, including City Hall, the Golden Gate Bridge, and Alcatraz Island.

According to Zillow property records, the 0.12-acre plot last sold for $US2.6 million in 2014. The owners built the current home, realised from drawings by John Maniscalco Architecture, in 2018.

Inside, the home’s design optimises the high-altitude scenery.

On the main level, a gas fireplace inset in lava stone separates the living area from the kitchen.

The kitchen, like much of the home, is well situated for socially distant gatherings: There is a double wine fridge, double oven-microwave, and side-by-side dishwashers.

An informal entertaining level consists of a 300+ bottle wine room as well as a wet bar, surround-sound TV system, and spa room with a sauna.

Outside, residents can enjoy drinks around the firepit or soak in a stainless steel Jacuzzi.

The upstairs level is for rest and relaxation, consisting of three en-suite bedrooms, a laundry room, and master bedroom. There are six bedrooms in total.

The view from the master suite is one of the best in the house …

… though the rooftop deck takes the cake.

Downstairs is what Sotheby’s calls the ‘ultimate’ work-from-home studio, an open space that can fit multiple workstations and comes with a fridge, bathroom, and bedroom to boot.

Four glass panels open up from the ground level to a landscaped garden, a serene city retreat.

