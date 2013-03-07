A San Francisco Bridge Is Now The World's Largest Illuminated Sculpture

Last night, San Francisco flicked the switch on a massive LED light installation on the San Francisco Bay Bridge, illuminating the span with 25,000 separate lights.



The 1.8-mile-long, $8 million installation, by New York artist Leo Villareal, will be on display daily from dusk to 2 a.m. for the next two years.

It’s bright enough to cut through the San Francisco fog:

Photo: Stephen Lam/Getty Images

