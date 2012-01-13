HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Mansion On San Francisco's 'Billionaire's Row' Has Been Price-Chopped To $38 Million

house

This stunning Italian Renaissance-style mansion on San Francisco’s Billionaire’s Row–right down the block from Larry Ellison–just won’t sell (via Curbed SF).The home, which offers incredible views of the Golden Gate Bridge and the entire bay from almost every room, hit the market in 2006 with a price tag of $55 million.

Now, nearly six years later, it’s on its third price chop–to $38 million–but still, no one’s biting, Curbed says.

It has seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms, as well as a library, music room, winding driveway and clay tennis court.

A former San Francisco Decorator Showcase home, the mansion still retains many lavish design touches.

The Golden Gate Bridge is visible from almost every room

The home sits on a hilltop in Pacific Heights

The clay tennis court is visible in the background

The stately entrance

Wrought iron doors

The home is filled with arches

And other Renaissance touches

Classic tiled floors

Beautiful ceilings

An ornate sitting room

One of the dining rooms

Another dining area

Plenty of space for a grand piano

A sitting room

Lots of greenery

The wine cellar

One of the kitchens

There's even a room for cake decorating

The home has seven bedrooms

Each is impressively decorated

Every room offers stellar views

Twin beds

Another living room

A canopy bed

The library

Even the garage is stately

