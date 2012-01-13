HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Mansion On San Francisco's 'Billionaire's Row' Has Been Price-Chopped To $38 Million

Photo: Coldwell Banker

This stunning Italian Renaissance-style mansion on San Francisco’s Billionaire’s Row–right down the block from Larry Ellison–just won’t sell (via Curbed SF).The home, which offers incredible views of the Golden Gate Bridge and the entire bay from almost every room, hit the market in 2006 with a price tag of $55 million.



Now, nearly six years later, it’s on its third price chop–to $38 million–but still, no one’s biting, Curbed says.

It has seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms, as well as a library, music room, winding driveway and clay tennis court.

A former San Francisco Decorator Showcase home, the mansion still retains many lavish design touches.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.