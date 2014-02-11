Some San Franciscans Waited 2 Hours In The Rain For Day-Old New York City Bagels

This past Saturday in San Francisco, people stood in line for two hours in the rain for day-old New York City bagels.

According to Eater San Francisco, the plain and everything bagels were overnighted from legendary New York deli Russ & Daughters to the Dear Mum pop-up restaurant Eastside Bagels. The imported bagels could be topped with plain, jalapeno, scallion and garlic, or olive cream cheese, or made into an open-faced sandwiches with toppings like pastrami or lox.

A huge line formed immediately for the famed bagels. By 11:30 AM — when Eastside Bagels officially opened — there was a line stretching around the building.

Some customers waited in line for more than two hours for the imported Russ & Daughters bagels, with many anxious foodies going home empty-handed.

The idea for imported NYC bagels was conceived by Sonya Haines and Wes Rowe, who told SFist, “There has never been a pop-up [at Dear Mum] with a line like today. Next time we know what to expect, and will be ready.”

See some Twitter pictures of the insanity below.









Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.