Not Everyone Thinks San Francisco's New 'Micro' Apartments Are A Great Idea

A rendering of the 220-square-foot apartments to be built in San Francisco.

Photo: Panoramic Interests

San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors approved the country’s tiniest apartments last week, 220-square-foot pads that can be occupied by no more than two people, according to The Los Angeles Times.375 units of these apartments will be built to help deal with the affordable housing crisis in San Francisco, where the average studio currently rents for $2,000 a month.



The new micro-apartments would rent for $1,200 to $1,500 a month, considerably less.

At that size and price point, these apartments are made for young, single professionals who are in the city purely to work.

But not everyone is happy with the new apartments.

According to the LA Times, tenants’ rights advocates feel that tiny pads are not doing anything “to ease the strain on families and would push the city further down the road as a playground for young singles.”

And Supervisor David Campos told The AP, ” Even though they do maximise their use of the space, you are still talking about very small units being very expensive. If these places that are 200 square feet are going for $1,500, what is that going to do to the rest of housing prices in San Francisco?”

But Scott Wiener, another supervisor, supported the plan, telling The LA Times: “Family-sized housing is important, and its development should be encouraged. But many — including seniors, students and transition-age youth — do not need as much space or cannot afford it. These units will be a viable alternative.”

At those price points and sizes, and with a two-person limit, it sounds like anyone hoping to live in a micro-apartment will have to be rich and single.

The tiny apartments are also popping up in cities such as New York City, London, Warsaw, and Dongguan, China.

