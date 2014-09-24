Here's What You Can Rent For $US3,000 A Month In San Francisco

Zumper This one-bedroom apartment rents for $US3,195 a month.

San Francisco’s rental market is exploding.

According to a report released by online real estate marketplace Zumper last week, San Francisco is the most expensive place to rent a one-bedroom apartment.

The study found that the median rent for one bedroom in San Francisco was $US3,100, compared to $US2,995 in New York City and $US2,250 in Boston.

Our friends at Zumper helped us compile a list of one-bedroom apartments you can rent for around the median price in different San Francisco neighborhoods.

