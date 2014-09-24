Here's What You Can Rent For $US3,000 A Month In San Francisco

Madeline Stone
San Francisco’s rental market is exploding.

According to a report released by online real estate marketplace Zumper last week, San Francisco is the most expensive place to rent a one-bedroom apartment.

The study found that the median rent for one bedroom in San Francisco was $US3,100, compared to $US2,995 in New York City and $US2,250 in Boston.

Our friends at Zumper helped us compile a list of one-bedroom apartments you can rent for around the median price in different San Francisco neighborhoods.

This one-bedroom apartment is located on the 17th floor and has its own private balcony.

Rent: $3,100/month

Neighbourhood: Civic Center

Located at the top of Cathedral Hill, you'll get spectacular views of the city. Amenities include a gym, indoor saltwater pool and sauna.

In North Beach, this older one-bedroom apartment rents for $US3,000.

Rent: $3,000/month

Neighbourhood: North Beach

There may not be a washer, dryer, or a dishwasher, but there is 600 square feet of space to furnish.

In SOMA, $US3,000 will get you a cozy but functional one-bedroom apartment down the street from Twitter and Square.

Rent: $3,074/month

Neighbourhood: SOMA

There's ample closet space and a fitness center in the building.

This Pacific Heights one-bedroom has a shared roof deck and a parking spot.

Rent: $3,100/month

Neighbourhood: Pacific Heights

It's not the most modern apartment, but it has nice floor-to-ceiling windows and hardwood floors.

In South Beach, $US3,000 will get you this bright apartment that boasts a walk-in closet.

Rent: $3,000/month

Neighbourhood: South Beach

It's got a great location, too -- right across the street from the Creamery, the coffee shop that's popular with VCs and startup folks.

$3,000 will get you an adorable private cottage in the Inner Richmond.

Rent: $3,000/month

Neighbourhood: Lake Street

It may be far from the startup action in SOMA, but this apartment does come fully furnished with a queen-sized bed, large TV, and washer and dryer.

$3,100 will get you a gorgeous place in the Inner Sunset.

Rent: $3,102/month

Neighbourhood: Inner Sunset

If you work in tech, the location may not be all that convenient, but it's within walking distance of beautiful Golden Gate Park.

This one-bedroom apartment in SOMA claims to have 'the fastest internet in San Francisco.'

Rent: $3,136/month

Neighbourhood: SOMA

The kitchen is modern and clean, but not really separate from the living room.

This older one-bedroom apartment downtown went through some updates recently.

Rent: $3,195

Neighbourhood: Downtown

The kitchen was renovated to include granite countertops and new appliances, but it still has some classic exposed brick.

You can get a fully furnished one-bedroom apartment in Telegraph Hill for $US3,150.

Rent: $3,150/month

Neighbourhood: Telegraph Hill

Utilities are also included, as well as access to a fitness center and the Embarcadero waterfront.

