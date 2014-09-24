Here's What You Can Rent For $US3,000 A Month In San Francisco

San Francisco’s rental market is exploding.
According to a report released by online real estate marketplace Zumper last week, San Francisco is the most expensive place to rent a one-bedroom apartment.
The study found that the median rent for one bedroom in San Francisco was $US3,100, compared to $US2,995 in New York City and $US2,250 in Boston.
Our friends at Zumper helped us compile a list of one-bedroom apartments you can rent for around the median price in different San Francisco neighborhoods.
Rent: $3,100/month
Neighbourhood: Civic Center
Located at the top of Cathedral Hill, you'll get spectacular views of the city. Amenities include a gym, indoor saltwater pool and sauna.
Rent: $3,000/month
Neighbourhood: North Beach
There may not be a washer, dryer, or a dishwasher, but there is 600 square feet of space to furnish.
In SOMA, $US3,000 will get you a cozy but functional one-bedroom apartment down the street from Twitter and Square.
Rent: $3,074/month
Neighbourhood: SOMA
There's ample closet space and a fitness center in the building.
Rent: $3,100/month
Neighbourhood: Pacific Heights
It's not the most modern apartment, but it has nice floor-to-ceiling windows and hardwood floors.
Rent: $3,000/month
Neighbourhood: South Beach
It's got a great location, too -- right across the street from the Creamery, the coffee shop that's popular with VCs and startup folks.
Rent: $3,000/month
Neighbourhood: Lake Street
It may be far from the startup action in SOMA, but this apartment does come fully furnished with a queen-sized bed, large TV, and washer and dryer.
Rent: $3,102/month
Neighbourhood: Inner Sunset
If you work in tech, the location may not be all that convenient, but it's within walking distance of beautiful Golden Gate Park.
Rent: $3,136/month
Neighbourhood: SOMA
The kitchen is modern and clean, but not really separate from the living room.
Rent: $3,195
Neighbourhood: Downtown
The kitchen was renovated to include granite countertops and new appliances, but it still has some classic exposed brick.
Rent: $3,150/month
Neighbourhood: Telegraph Hill
Utilities are also included, as well as access to a fitness center and the Embarcadero waterfront.
