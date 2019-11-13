Travellers flying out of San Francisco airport may be comforted by LiLou, the world's first therapy pig

Reuters

San Francisco International Airport has the world’s first airport therapy pig, Reuters reported.

The pig is 5-year-old LiLou, who wears a pilot uniform and has bright red painted nails.

San Francisco International Airport became the first in the world to have a therapy pig when it added 5-year-old LiLou to its “Wag Brigade” therapy animal team, Reuters reported.

Amid problems in San Francisco like homelessness and traffic, LiLou represents the regional airport’s attempt to make the space more livable, inviting, and friendly.

Here’s a look at the life of LiLou, and what it means to be a therapy pig working in one of the country’s busiest airports:

LiLou lives with her owner in an apartment in downtown San Francisco, where she “enjoys a diet of organic vegetables and protein pellets, sleeps in her own bed and goes for daily walks around the neighbourhood.”

She uses her hooves and snout to play on a toy piano, and reportedly does tricks like a dog.

All therapy animals, including pigs, must go through a training program, and they need “a stable temperament, good manners and a friendly personality,” guest services manager Jennifer Kazarian said.

LiLou, who wears a pilot’s hat and has brightly painted red nails, poses for selfies and greets passengers. “LiLou loves interacting with people,” her owner said.

