Take a tour of a stunning San Francisco tiny home that was once a 100-year-old French laundry

Skyrocketing housing prices. A desire to live more simply.

These two trends, separately and together, have helped spur the creation of the tiny house movement across America.

Christi Azevedo, a designer and architect living in San Francisco, began creating limited-edition furniture, then turned her attention to her own living spaces. For her latest project, the “Brick House,” she’s remade a former French laundry boiler room into a tiny home.

It’s approximately 88 square feet, both livable and beautiful, a testament to the power of design to transform challenges into opportunities.

Produced by Andrew Stern and Sam Rega

Edited by Josh Wolff

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.