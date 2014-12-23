We Went To The 49ers' Amazing High-Tech Stadium - And We Don't Want To Go To Any Other Stadium Ever Again

Sam Colt, Eugene Kim
San Francisco 49ersJosh Johnson/Getty Images

On Saturday, Citrix invited us down to Santa Clara to see the 49ers take on the San Diego Chargers.

Neither of us had been to the new stadium before and we were blown away by how high-tech and fan-friendly it was.

The game was fantastic, even though the Niners lost in overtime.

We took the Caltrain down to the stadium. It took us about 2 hours to get there from downtown San Francisco.

This is what Caltrain looks like. It's almost two stories tall.

The train was packed with football fans. A lot of them were already drunk by the time we got off.

At Mountain View station, we had to transfer to this VTA light rail. We got off at the Great America station.

More drunk people on the VTA.

We saw lots of hardcore fans, like this guy. The VTA had free Wifi.

After nearly two hours, we finally arrived.

What's a football game without tailgating?

We went through this security gate entrance.

And had to scan our tickets through this machine. These things were everywhere, used to control access to restricted areas like suites.

We took the escalator up to our suite. They had these huge overhead LED lights above the escalators.

The first thing we saw off the escalator was this big Yahoo logo. Yahoo, headquartered nearby in Sunnyvale, definitely had some of the most signage around the stadium.

These Verizon-sponsored charging stations were all over the stadium, too.

There's free wi-fi throughout the stadium. We found it a little awkward to use, though, because there was a sign-in screen. Sort of like logging on at a hotel.

These WiFi routers were spread across every 100 seats in the stadium. They each provide 40 gigabits per second internet bandwidth capacity.

You can use an app to order food directly to your seat and get directions around the stadium.

Most seats had these electrical plug-ins. Can't let your phone run out of juice while the game's on!

There were a lot of LCD screens, like this food menu. Apparently, there are nearly 3,000 TV monitors in the stadium.

They were literally all over the place.

Even the ATM had a screen next to it.

All the shops had these tablet payment systems. But we couldn't find any vendors that accepted Apple Pay.

The stadium was full of interactive games.

These Verizon displays let fans 'join the team.' They let you see what your name would look like on the back of a jersey.

SAP had these cool kiosks set up around the stadium where you could take an NFL trivia quiz.

It turns out SAP is one of the major sponsors of the stadium. The practice field across the stadium was also sponsored by SAP.

An old iMac! It was on display as part of the history museum for fantasy football.

Here's where they keep the tablets that coaches and players use during the game.

The NFL has a deal with Bose, but all the players we saw were wearing Beats headphones.

Here's where our seats were.

Citrix even has a boardroom in the stadium for meetings before gametime.

There are even TVs in the bathroom!

We had an amazing time! Even though the Niners blew a 21-point lead to lose in overtime. Oh well. They weren't going to make the playoffs anyway.

