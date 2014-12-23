We Went To The 49ers' Amazing High-Tech Stadium - And We Don't Want To Go To Any Other Stadium Ever Again

On Saturday, Citrix invited us down to Santa Clara to see the 49ers take on the San Diego Chargers.
Neither of us had been to the new stadium before and we were blown away by how high-tech and fan-friendly it was.
The game was fantastic, even though the Niners lost in overtime.
We took the Caltrain down to the stadium. It took us about 2 hours to get there from downtown San Francisco.
At Mountain View station, we had to transfer to this VTA light rail. We got off at the Great America station.
And had to scan our tickets through this machine. These things were everywhere, used to control access to restricted areas like suites.
We took the escalator up to our suite. They had these huge overhead LED lights above the escalators.
The first thing we saw off the escalator was this big Yahoo logo. Yahoo, headquartered nearby in Sunnyvale, definitely had some of the most signage around the stadium.
There's free wi-fi throughout the stadium. We found it a little awkward to use, though, because there was a sign-in screen. Sort of like logging on at a hotel.
These WiFi routers were spread across every 100 seats in the stadium. They each provide 40 gigabits per second internet bandwidth capacity.
Most seats had these electrical plug-ins. Can't let your phone run out of juice while the game's on!
There were a lot of LCD screens, like this food menu. Apparently, there are nearly 3,000 TV monitors in the stadium.
All the shops had these tablet payment systems. But we couldn't find any vendors that accepted Apple Pay.
These Verizon displays let fans 'join the team.' They let you see what your name would look like on the back of a jersey.
It turns out SAP is one of the major sponsors of the stadium. The practice field across the stadium was also sponsored by SAP.
We had an amazing time! Even though the Niners blew a 21-point lead to lose in overtime. Oh well. They weren't going to make the playoffs anyway.
