Take A Tour Of The $US1.2 Billion San Francisco 49ers Stadium That's A Year Away From Opening

Levi’s Stadium, the new 49ers stadium in Santa Clara that
will end up costing ~$1.2 billion to build, is a year away from hosting its first NFL game.
The 68,000-seat stadium features stadium-wide wifi, an open concept, and a massive block of club suites.
While it’s 40 miles outside San Francisco, it’s a big upgrade over the painfully dated Candlestick Park.
There are a bunch of mock-up designs on the stadium’s website that give you an idea of what it will be like.
The biggest design quirk -- the upper deck is only on one side of the stadium, with a bank of suites on the other
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.