Take A Tour Of The $US1.2 Billion San Francisco 49ers Stadium That's A Year Away From Opening

Levi’s Stadium, the new 49ers stadium in Santa Clara that

will end up costing ~$1.2 billion to build, is a year away from hosting its first NFL game.

The 68,000-seat stadium features stadium-wide wifi, an open concept, and a massive block of club suites.

While it’s 40 miles outside San Francisco, it’s a big upgrade over the painfully dated Candlestick Park.

There are a bunch of mock-up designs on the stadium’s website that give you an idea of what it will be like.

