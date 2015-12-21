Things have gotten so bad for the 49ers, they had to put their kicker on the program cover

Little has gone right for the San Francisco 49ers recently. They saw Jim Harbaugh leave for Michigan prior to the season, benched Colin Kaepernick for Blaine Gabbert, play on a dangerously bad field that will host Super Bowl 50 in two months, and regularly have infighting between the front office and owner Jed York.

Currently, the Niners are 4-9 and have had such a massive roster overhaul recently that, prior to Sunday’s game against the Bengals, they put kicker Phil Dawson on the cover of the stadium program:

This would only happen at the end of a doomed season. But for Texas fans: awesome. pic.twitter.com/mQyqSP1yxk

— Bryan Curtis (@curtisbeast) December 20, 2015

Remember that the 49ers made the Super Bowl just three seasons ago. But only five starters (four offensive and one defensive) from that Super Bowl team remain in San Francisco.

With all due respect to Dawson, when your team’s most marketable player is the kicker, you know you’ve got a lot of work to do.

