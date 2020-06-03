The San Francisco 49ers participated in #BlackoutTuesday and fans are calling it hypocrisy after the treatment of Colin Kaepernick

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Images Colin Kaepernick (right) and and Eric Reid kneel while the national anthem plays prior to a San Francisco 49ers game.

The San Francisco 49ers have posted on their social media platforms for #BlackoutTuesday in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Fans and internet users are noting the hypocrisy surrounding the team’s gesture given their treatment of Colin Kaepernick when he played for the team.

The former NFL quarterback and outspoken activist was blackballed from the league after kneeling during the national anthem as a form of protest against police brutality in the United States.

The issue of police brutality has prompted protests across the nation after a white former police officer suffocated George Floyd – an unarmed black man – by kneeling on his neck for more than eight minutes.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A conversation surrounding race relations and police brutality has gripped the United States in light of George Floyd’s killing, and the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers are chiming in.

But some fans are saying it’s too little, too late.

Outrage boiled over nationwide after white former police officer Derek Chauvin suffocated Floyd – an unarmed black man – by kneeling on his neck for more than eight minutes while arresting him under suspicions of using a fake $US20. Floyd died of asphyxiation, and Chauvin has since been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The 49ers participated in #BlackoutTuesday – a movement intended to signal support for Black Lives Matter – on their social media platforms, posting black screens and writing “Black Lives Matter” as a caption. But in the comments, many users noted that the team was notoriously silent when one of its star players brought attention to the Black Lives Matter cause back in 2016.

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images Colin Kaepernick.

Colin Kaepernick – the former quarterback and outspoken activist – last played in the NFL when he was San Francisco’s starter in 2016. The dual-threat quarterback drew attention – and ire – for kneeling during the national anthem as a form of protest against police brutality in the United States. He has since been blackballed from the NFL and settled with the league after suing for collusion alongside former teammate Eric Reid.

The 49ers’ decision to speak out against police brutality this week, some four years after their starter came under fire for doing the same, struck a chord with many. The team did not actively support Kaepernick in deflecting the immense blowback he faced for his peaceful protest, so some fans viewed San Francisco’s decision to deliver the message now – when it’s both convenient and suddenly backed by the league itself – as hypocritical.

On behalf of Colin we say ????????to the entire organization and especially the person who manages this account and thought to fixed ur fingers and type this shit — Lola (@MrsJamesBond) June 2, 2020

Acknowledge that y’all were apart of the problem too pic.twitter.com/QYHsVXTvbq — Dee Holt ❄️➏ (@D_1andOnly_) June 2, 2020

Please don’t just post a black square and think that’s it. Amplify tweets from protesters. You could start by retweeting some of your former players, even. #BlackoutTuesday — Coldforge (@GrabbitSlayer) June 2, 2020

Y’all might want to sit this one out pic.twitter.com/7kHKEvVMVF — Smaug???? (@Smaug55) June 2, 2020

Reid – who kneeled with Kaepernick while the pair played for the 49ers – criticised the team and its leadership for its social media posts on Twitter Tuesday.

Hypocrisy: the practice of claiming to have moral standards or beliefs to which one's own behavior does not conform; pretense. — Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) June 2, 2020

Nobody wants your money Jed. We want justice. We’ve always wanted justice. Y’all are truly diluted. https://t.co/wWLEpDF3nt — Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) May 31, 2020

In another tweet, Reid noted that San Francisco CEO Jed York “begged me not to kneel” behind closed doors. Kaepernick retweeted the message on his own page.

You speak based on your experience and I understand that. However, I can tell you that you never heard him say “don’t kneel” because you never knelt. He begged me not to kneel. https://t.co/UrNPW3YzOG — Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) May 31, 2020

He didn’t stop there. Reid called out many NFL franchises – and the league itself – for making statements in support of the Black Lives Matter movement given their lack of action in protecting Kaepernick up until this point.

When protests began erupting across the country, Kaepernick tweeted in favour of “revolting” and “resistance.” For the most part, his Twitter feed has focused on protests themselves rather than happenings around the NFL.

When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction. The cries for peace will rain down, and when they do, they will land on deaf ears, because your violence has brought this resistance. We have the right to fight back! Rest in Power George Floyd — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) May 28, 2020

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.