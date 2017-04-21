There's a 4/20 festival in the middle of San Francisco -- here's what it's like

SAN FRANCISCO — April 20th, also known as 4/20 day, has been an unofficial holiday for marijuana users. Every year, thousands of pot enthusiasts gather in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park to celebrate an event called “4/20 at Hippie Hill.” While the event has drawn a large crowd for a number of years, 2017 is the first time the event took place since recreational marijuana became legal in California. This year, the festival even found a number of sponsors that brought in fencing, security, and bathrooms to make sure the event is safe for everyone.

