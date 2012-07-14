Stunning Photos Of San Fermin's Running With The Bulls In Spain

Photo: AP

The festival of San Fermin in the city of Pamplona, Spain, is famous for its running of the bulls and bullfighting events among other folklore celebrations. It began on July 6 and end tomorrow at midnight. The festival was popularised to the English-speaking world by Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel The Sun Also Rises. Nowadays, over 1,000,000 people flock to Pamplona and partake in the activities.



