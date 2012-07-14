Stunning Photos Of San Fermin's Running With The Bulls In Spain

Photo: AP
The festival of San Fermin in the city of Pamplona, Spain, is famous for its running of the bulls and bullfighting events among other folklore celebrations. It began on July 6 and end tomorrow at midnight. The festival was popularised to the English-speaking world by Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel The Sun Also Rises. Nowadays, over 1,000,000 people flock to Pamplona and partake in the activities.
A cow jumps over revelers in a bullring during the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin Fiesta, in Pamplona, Spain
July 8, 2012 (AP Photo/Ivan Aguinaga)
People walk amid piles of rubbish at the end of the first running of the bulls, in Pamplona, on July 7, 2012.
(AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
A reveler tries to escape a bull in the bullring, at the end of third running of the bulls, on Monday, July 9, 2012.
(AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
(AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
A bull pushes the horse of Spanish mounted bullfighter Pablo Hermoso de Mendoza during a horseback bullfight at San Fermin Fiestas, on July 6, 2012.
(AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Spanish bullfighter Roberto Armendariz kneels in front of a bull during a horseback bullfight on Friday, July 6, 2012.
(AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Spanish bullfighter Jose Miguel Perez 'Joselillo' performs during a bullfight at San Fermin Fiestas, in Pamplona, on July 7, 2012 in Pamplona, Spain.
(AP Photo/Ivan Aguinaga)
Spanish bullfighter Rafaelillo performs with a Miura's ranch fighting bull during a bullfight in the San Fermin festival, in Pamplona, on July 8, 2012.
(AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza)
A fighting bull from Miura ranch passes over revelers as they go on the way during the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin fiestas, in Pamplona northern Spain, Sunday, July 8, 2012.
(AP Photo/Ivan Aguinaga)
People look on from balconies as revelers run on Estafeta street beside to El Pilar fighting bulls ranch, during the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin fiestas, in Pamplona northern Spain, Tuesday, July 10, 2012.
(AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.