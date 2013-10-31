San Diego State Baseball Team Plays An Exhibition Game In Halloween Costumes

The San Diego State baseball team played an exhibition game in full Halloween costumes this week.

It is a yearly tradition for San Diego State University with the game landing around Halloween.

The video features an entire Jamaican bob sled team from Disney’s “Cool Runnings” among other college baseball players dressed up trying to run, throw, and even dive with their costumes on. You can watch best scenes of the game here (via Mashable):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Here’s the Jamaican bobsled team trying to reach first base in fast forward:

