FLASHBACK: San Diego Accidentally Set Off All Its Fourth Of July Fireworks At Once

Instagram/Ben Baller

Folks in San Diego witnessed what was either the worst Fourth of July fireworks celebration — or the absolute best — when a technical malfunction caused all of their pyrotechnics to go off at the same time in 2012.

The annual Big Bay Boom extravaganza began and ended in spectacular fashion when an inadvertent signal set off the explosions about five minutes early and caused the entire 18 minute show to take place in about 15 seconds.

Confused spectators waited around for what they thought was going to be the rest of the show, but were sent home and told the show (that was supposed to be choreographed to music) was canceled.



Some fans may been been disappointed, but at least the rest of us got some cool pictures and video out of it.

Here’s two of the best. First a photo (above), posted on Instagram by user Ben Baller (and “liked” by about 10,000 people) then one of several videos of the show posted on YouTube.

Click here to follow The Atlantic Wire.

More From The Atlantic Wire:

The Worst Of Last Night’s Fireworks Disasters

Two Popes Are About To Become Saints

CNN Grounds Nancy Grace

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.