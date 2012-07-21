San Diego Police Are Guarding The Home Of Colorado Shooter's Parents

Police have gathered outside the home of the James Holmes’ mother. Holmes, of course, is the man accused of opening fire on a theatre full of moviegoers watching The Dark Knight Rises.



Police are there to “preserve the peace,” according to an interview broadcast on MSNBC.

“We’re only here to preserve the peace, we’re not here to conduct and investigation or do anything else,” San Diego Lt. Andra Brown told reporters.

Holmes’ father was escorted from the home. His mother remains inside.

Photo: Fox 5 San Diego

