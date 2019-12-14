A $3.2 million San Diego mansion with a 20-car garage larger than the house is up for sale

The $US3.2 million San Diego property was owned by WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg and has been listed with Hunter and Maddox.

The home is 4,630 square feet, but the car museum-garage is even larger at 6,800 square feet.

The car museum can hold over 20 vehicles and has been featured on shows like “Garage Mahal” and “Dream Garages,” according to the real estate company.

The five-bedroom mansion has a three-car garage, but the property also contains a secondary garage that doubles as a car museum. The car museum – which is 2,170 square feet larger than the actual home – also includes a gym and kitchen.

The home was owned by World Wrestling Entertainment champion Bill Goldberg, according to the Los Angeles Times. Goldberg rose to fame after he started wrestling in 1996 in the now-defunct World Championship Wrestling. Since then, he has taken home a list of championship heavyweight titles in both the WCW and WWE and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame April of last year.

Before wrestling, Goldberg played football for teams like the Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons, to name a few, according to Realtor.com.

His property has now been listed with Hunter and Maddox. Keep scrolling to see the opulent home:

“The residence is both grand in its extravagance and unassuming in its ambiance as every detail offers both luxury and welcoming relaxation,” the real estate company wrote.

The home was built in a Hacienda style.

The property is about a 50-minute drive to downtown San Diego and falls close to Oceanside and Camp Pendleton.

Beaches are a 20-minute drive away, according to the real estate company.

There are five bedrooms…

…four bathrooms…

…and three fireplaces.

The home was originally built in 1997.

It’s 4,630 square feet…

…and includes over 28 acres of land.

The property also has 15 miles of riding trails and four horse stalls. Racehorse training facility Moody Creek Farms is nearby.

The main home has a three-car garage, but there’s also a second garage or a car museum.

At 6,800 square feet, the custom garage is even larger than the home.

The car museum can hold over 20 vehicles and has been featured on shows like “Garage Mahal” and “Dream Garages,” according to Hunter and Maddox.

It was designed and built by Goldberg, according to the real estate company.

There’s also a gym and kitchen inside the secondary garage.

The outdoor pool is resort-style with a spa…

…waterfall…

…and slide.

There’s a half-basketball court and a fire pit for more outdoor entertaining.

The property also has adequate slopes for the next owners to start their own vineyard, according to the real estate company.

This is ideal for Bonsall, San Diego, which has a Mediterranean climate zone.

There’s also a koi fish pond and a creek that runs through the property.

The home has views of the nearby San Luis Rey Golf Course.

