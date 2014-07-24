10 Huge Reveals To Expect From San Diego Comic-Con

San Diego Comic-Con is this week!
From July 24-27, fans will descend upon the San Diego Convention Center decked out in costumes and fan gear prepped to catch a glimpse of some of their favourite stars.
But the event isn’t just about cosplay and comics. Now in its 44th year, more than 130,000 people are expected to come out for television and movie panels where studios reveal first looks at some of the biggest future film releases.
With “The Avengers” sequel and the “Batman V Superman” movie in the works, this should be one of the biggest Comic-Con events yet.
If you’re not heading to the event, here’s what to expect…
We'd be surprised if the first trailer for next summer's blockbuster isn't teased during Marvel's panel Saturday.
Entertainment Weekly just dropped a huge cover story on the film spoiling a lot of details about the movie, so you know Disney and Marvel are ready to discuss it's next big movie. With 'Guardians of the Galaxy' coming out soon, it would be the perfect teaser trailer to attach to the film in theatres.
It's also likely we'll see images of concept art for the film since that's what Marvel teased last year.
Disney will already be on a roll if they drop any 'Avengers 2' news, but if they really want to take the cake from rival studios and own SDCC this year, they will drop some news about 'Star Wars: Episode VII.'
We already know Josh Trank ('Chronicle') and Gareth Edwards ('Godzilla') will be directing spinoff movies, but we're not positive what they will be about.
Even a look at the title card would be enough to send fans into a swoon.
Some have suggested 'Batman V Superman' won't be at SDCC, but it would be a huge missed opportunity if Warner Bros. doesn't reveal something when Disney may come out firing on all cylinders.
Plus, it's Batman's 75th anniversary, so what better way to celebrate than with a look at Batman's new suit? Sure, we had a tease of it back in May, but there were rumours we were supposed to have the big reveal soon. Otherwise, we'll settle for even the briefest of teaser trailers or concept art during Warner Bros.' panel Saturday.
If the first look at the show's return wasn't enough, AMC has already announced fans can expect a trailer for the show's next season Friday, July 25. 'The Walking Dead' cast is always on hand for the event, so expect a lot of fun photos of the crew.
After the release of a eerie teaser trailer last month, Lionsgate and Samsung announced the first trailer for the film will debut at SDCC on Samsung's Galaxy Tab S before it drops online.
The trailer will be released Friday, July 25 at 3 p.m. EST for SDCC goers. Expect to see it online soon afterward.
Warner Bros. has a huge panel lined up Saturday where they will tease three future movies, the pushed back Wachowski siblings' film 'Jupiter Ascending,' 'Mad Max: Fury Road,' and the final instalment of 'The Hobbit' trilogy.
Director Peter Jackson told fans on his Facebook page the first trailer for the sequel may not be out until as late as October; however, he did mention he recently sent a teaser trailer to Warner Bros he expects 'will be making its way into the world sometime soon...'
Microsoft may have just shut the doors on its Xbox Entertainment Studios, but they will still be moving forward with its original digital series 'Halo: Nightfall' which will consist of five episodes.
Until now, we haven't seen or heard much about the project. Microsoft was close-lipped about the project at E3. Cast and crew along with heads from video game developer 343 Industries are expected to finally reveal what the digital series is about.
More on Matthew McConaughey's next film, 'Interstellar,' and a possible sneak peek at the next 'Terminator' film.
Back in May, ABC announced it would add another Marvel TV show to its lineup. A prequel series to 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,' 'Agent Carter' will pick up where 'Captain America' left off with Peggy Carter's (Hayley Atwell) character as she helps build the secret intelligence agency.
The casts for the shows will be on hand with Marvel's TV head Jeph Loeb. We're sure there will be a preview shown for both series.
20th Century Fox, the studio that put out summer hit 'X-Men: Days of Future Past,' has a panel Friday where they will be showing off footage for a few future films. Could the 2016 sequel 'X-Men: Apocalypse' be among the films previewed?
If not, later in the day, there will be a panel on the making of 'Days of Future Past' where screenwriter and producer Simon Kinberg may drop some nuggets about the sequel.
