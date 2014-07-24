10 Huge Reveals To Expect From San Diego Comic-Con

BI Composite/Kirsten Acuna Fans will have a chance to see new footage and trailers for some of the biggest TV shows and movies for the upcoming year from ‘The Hunger Games’ sequel to ‘The Walking Dead.’

San Diego Comic-Con is this week!

From July 24-27, fans will descend upon the San Diego Convention Center decked out in costumes and fan gear prepped to catch a glimpse of some of their favourite stars.

But the event isn’t just about cosplay and comics. Now in its 44th year, more than 130,000 people are expected to come out for television and movie panels where studios reveal first looks at some of the biggest future film releases.

With “The Avengers” sequel and the “Batman V Superman” movie in the works, this should be one of the biggest Comic-Con events yet.

If you’re not heading to the event, here’s what to expect…

