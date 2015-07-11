The coolest things to see and do at San Diego Comic-Con

Jack Dempsey/Invision for Ubisoft/AP ImagesDo you have what it takes to make it through the ‘Assassin’s Creed’-themed obstacle course?
San Diego Comic-Con officially kicked off Thursday.
While the main event takes place in the Convention Center, there’s plenty to see and do around the Gaslamp district.
From parkour obstacle courses to a pop-up carnival, check out the best the Con has to offer.
Fans can test their warrior skills in an obstacle course for Ubisoft's upcoming 'Assassin's Creed Syndicate' video game.
Want to check out some new games? Head on over to the Hard Rock Hotel to test out this fall's 'Lego Dimensions.'
If that's not your cup of tea, the Nintendo Lounge at the Marriott is celebrating 30 years of Mario. Fans can head in to play an array of games ranging from 'Splatoon' and 'Yoshi's Wooly World' to 'Super Mario Maker.'
Fans and celebrities hung out and tried a virtual reality experience at the WIRED Cafe at the Omni Hotel.
And pose for photos with Ricky and Morty. Season two of the series will launch July 26. Attendees in the area can have a chance to view them a bit early at the carnival this weekend.
Want to cool off? Head inside the Meatball-shaped dome to watch presentations that air about every 15 minutes.
Of course, no Carnival is complete without some prizes. Attendees can head over to this booth to pick up Adult Swim-themed swag and some Comic-Con exclusives.
Not far off, FX had huge set ups for a few of their shows including 'The Strain' and a pop up hotel for 'American Horror Story.'
Over at the Lexus lot across from Petco Park, fans can head to a giant blowup version of Snoopy's dog house and slide out the backside.
Fox pulled out all the stops for its upcoming fall series, 'Scream Queens.' The network brought in an actual drop ride.
The Funko booth selling cute mini-me figurines of pop culture items was overrun by 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
If you're excited about the upcoming 'World of Warcraft' movie, Legendary has a huge set up promoting next year's film.
... or you can check out Furbacca -- a Chewbacca Furby which will be available in the fall from Hasbro for $80.
If you're more of a Batman fan, the costumes from the upcoming 'Batman v Superman' can be seen on the floor.
Here are a few of Batman's gadgets from the upcoming film.
Marvel may not be hosting a giant panel at the convention this year, but their presence is still felt on the floor with larger than life models.
