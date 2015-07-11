The coolest things to see and do at San Diego Comic-Con

Kirsten Acuna
Assassins creed obstacle courseJack Dempsey/Invision for Ubisoft/AP ImagesDo you have what it takes to make it through the ‘Assassin’s Creed’-themed obstacle course?

San Diego Comic-Con officially kicked off Thursday.

While the main event takes place in the Convention Center, there’s plenty to see and do around the Gaslamp district.

From parkour obstacle courses to a pop-up carnival, check out the best the Con has to offer.

Fans can test their warrior skills in an obstacle course for Ubisoft's upcoming 'Assassin's Creed Syndicate' video game.

After running across a moving platform, scaling a wall, and mastering a rope climb ...

... you can attempt to take the famous leap of faith from 25 feet high.

Nearby NBC's 'Heroes Reborn' pop up has a virtual reality experience in store.

Want to check out some new games? Head on over to the Hard Rock Hotel to test out this fall's 'Lego Dimensions.'

If that's not your cup of tea, the Nintendo Lounge at the Marriott is celebrating 30 years of Mario. Fans can head in to play an array of games ranging from 'Splatoon' and 'Yoshi's Wooly World' to 'Super Mario Maker.'

Fans and celebrities hung out and tried a virtual reality experience at the WIRED Cafe at the Omni Hotel.

Adult Swim is hosting a giant carnival behind the convention center.

Fans can play games with themes from their favourite shows.

And pose for photos with Ricky and Morty. Season two of the series will launch July 26. Attendees in the area can have a chance to view them a bit early at the carnival this weekend.

Want to cool off? Head inside the Meatball-shaped dome to watch presentations that air about every 15 minutes.

Of course, no Carnival is complete without some prizes. Attendees can head over to this booth to pick up Adult Swim-themed swag and some Comic-Con exclusives.

Not far off, FX had huge set ups for a few of their shows including 'The Strain' and a pop up hotel for 'American Horror Story.'

A giant 'Fargo'-themed snowglobe is on hand for a quick photo op.

Over at the Lexus lot across from Petco Park, fans can head to a giant blowup version of Snoopy's dog house and slide out the backside.

Fox pulled out all the stops for its upcoming fall series, 'Scream Queens.' The network brought in an actual drop ride.

Here it is in full view.

Inside the convention center, Walking Dead zombies awaited the crowd.

Mirroring the latest season, walkers creeped out from trucks ...

... and lurked out from behind revolving doors.

The Funko booth selling cute mini-me figurines of pop culture items was overrun by 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Be sure to look up, too. Minecraft characters watch from overhead.

If you're excited about the upcoming 'World of Warcraft' movie, Legendary has a huge set up promoting next year's film.

'Star Wars' is all over the convention floor, too.

Fans can get take their photo atop Daisy Rey's speeder seen in the first trailer.

... or you can check out Furbacca -- a Chewbacca Furby which will be available in the fall from Hasbro for $80.

If you're more of a Batman fan, the costumes from the upcoming 'Batman v Superman' can be seen on the floor.

You can also spot some props from the upcoming film outside of the Mattel booth ...

Here are a few of Batman's gadgets from the upcoming film.

... along with a custom 'Batman V Superman' batmobile.

Marvel may not be hosting a giant panel at the convention this year, but their presence is still felt on the floor with larger than life models.

There's plenty more to see and do at the Con.

See photos of San Diego taken over by the Con >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.