The coolest things to see and do at San Diego Comic-Con

Jack Dempsey/Invision for Ubisoft/AP Images Do you have what it takes to make it through the ‘Assassin’s Creed’-themed obstacle course?

San Diego Comic-Con officially kicked off Thursday.

While the main event takes place in the Convention Center, there’s plenty to see and do around the Gaslamp district.

From parkour obstacle courses to a pop-up carnival, check out the best the Con has to offer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.